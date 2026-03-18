Stock Market Holiday March 19? NSE Open Despite Ugadi, Gudi Padwa

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open for trading on Thursday, March 19, 2026, even though several regional and religious festivals are being celebrated during the same week.

According to the official holiday calendar, there are no stock market holidays between March 19 and March 21. This means trading activities in equities, derivatives, currency, and commodities will continue as usual despite festivals like Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Next Stock Market Holidays in March

The next trading holiday is scheduled on March 26, 2026, for Sri Rama Navami. This will be followed by another holiday on March 31, 2026, for Mahavir Jayanti.

On these days, all major segments including equity trading, derivatives, currency trading, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will remain closed.

Total Stock Market Holidays in 2026

As per NSE’s holiday list, there are 16 trading holidays in 2026, excluding weekends. Some of the key upcoming holidays include:

April 3: Good Friday

April 14: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1: Maharashtra Day

May 28: Bakri Id

June 26: Muharram

September 14: Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20: Dussehra

November 10: Diwali Balipratipada

November 24: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25: Christmas

Special Muhurat Trading Session

Even though November 8, 2026, falls on a Sunday, stock markets will open for a special “Muhurat Trading” session on the occasion of Diwali. The exact timing for this session will be announced later by the exchanges.

Why Markets Remain Open During Festivals

Festivals like Ugadi and Gudi Padwa fall on March 19 this year, while Eid-ul-Fitr is expected on March 20 or 21 depending on moon sighting. However, these are not part of the official trading holiday list, so markets will function normally.

Stock Market Trading Timings

On regular working days, trading follows a fixed schedule:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:08 AM

Regular trading: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Closing session: 3:40 PM to 4:00 PM

There are also special time slots for block deals in the morning and afternoon sessions.

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