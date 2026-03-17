Stock Market Holiday March 18, 2026 – Is NSE or BSE Closed Tomorrow?

Investors and traders often check the trading calendar before planning their market activities. If you are wondering whether March 18, 2026 is a stock market holiday in India, the answer is no. The Indian stock market will remain open and operate normally on this date.

Both the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange are expected to function as usual because March 18 is a regular working day with no national festivals, special observances, or scheduled market holidays.

Trading on March 18, 2026

Since there is no official trading holiday, all market segments will remain active on March 18. This includes:

Equity trading

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives

Securities lending and borrowing

Investors will be able to buy and sell stocks during the regular market hours, typically from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM for the equity segment.

Stock Market Holidays in March 2026

Although March 18 is a trading day, there are a few official stock market holidays during the month. According to the NSE and BSE holiday calendar, trading remains suspended on the following days:

March 3, 2026 – Holi

March 26, 2026 – Shri Ram Navami

March 31, 2026 – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

On these dates, there will be no trading activity across major segments of the stock market.

Weekend Closures

Apart from festival holidays, the stock market also remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays every week. Investors should keep this in mind when planning their trades or settlements.

Conclusion

To summarize, March 18, 2026 is not a stock market holiday in India. Both NSE and BSE will remain open for normal trading because the day does not coincide with any festival or official market holiday. Traders and investors can carry out their usual transactions without any disruption.

Also read: Gold Rate Today March 17, 2026: Prices Rise in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata