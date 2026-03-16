Stock Market Holiday March 17, 2026: Are NSE and BSE Open Tomorrow?

Investors and traders who are planning stock market activities on March 17, 2026 (Tuesday) do not need to worry about any closure. The Indian stock markets will operate normally, as there are no festivals, national observances, or scheduled holidays on this date.

Both major exchanges — National Stock Exchange of India and Bombay Stock Exchange — are expected to follow their regular trading schedule.

Regular Trading Schedule on March 17

Since it is a standard working day, all trading segments will remain active, including:

Equity trading

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives

Securities lending and borrowing

Trading will take place during the usual market hours, from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM for the equity segment.

Investors will also be able to place orders, track market movements, and execute trades without any interruption.

Why the Market Is Open

Stock market holidays in India are typically declared during major national holidays or important festivals. Since March 17 does not coincide with any such event, the exchanges will continue operations as usual.

The official holiday calendar issued by NSE and BSE confirms that there are no scheduled trading holidays on this date.

Upcoming Market Holidays

Although March 17 is a regular trading day, investors should note that the stock market calendar includes several holidays throughout the year for festivals and national events.

Later in March, trading activity may be affected depending on specific festival holidays such as Holi or other regional celebrations, depending on the official exchange calendar.

Market participants are advised to keep track of the annual trading holiday schedule released by NSE and BSE to plan their trading activities effectively.

Also read: Ugadi–Ramzan Holiday Rush: Special TGSRTC Buses Announced for Festival Travel