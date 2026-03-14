Stock Market Holiday on March 16, 2026: Is NSE or BSE Closed on Monday?

Investors often check the trading holiday calendar before planning their trades. If you are wondering whether the Indian stock market is closed on March 16, 2026 (Monday), here is the complete update.

Is the Stock Market Closed on March 16, 2026?

No, March 16, 2026 is not a stock market holiday in India. Since the day falls on a regular Monday and there are no national festivals or special market holidays scheduled, the stock market will function normally.

Trading will take place as usual on both major Indian exchanges:

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)

BSE

Investors can buy and sell shares, derivatives, and other securities without any interruption.

Stock Market Trading Hours in India

On regular trading days, the Indian stock market operates during the following hours:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM – 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM – 3:30 PM

Post-closing session: 3:40 PM – 4:00 PM

These timings apply to both NSE and BSE equity markets.

Why March 16 Is a Normal Trading Day

Stock market holidays in India are officially announced by the exchanges and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Holidays are typically declared for:

National holidays

Major religious festivals

Special trading holidays announced by exchanges

Since March 16, 2026 does not fall on any scheduled trading holiday, both exchanges will operate normally.

When Is the Next Stock Market Holiday in March 2026?

The next stock market holiday in March usually occurs for major festivals such as Holi or Id-ul-Fitr, depending on the official exchange calendar for the year. On those days, trading remains closed for equities, derivatives, currency, and commodity segments.

Investors should always check the official NSE or BSE holiday list before planning trades during festival periods.

Online Trading and Investments

Because March 16 is a regular trading day:

Stock trading platforms will work normally

Intraday and delivery trades will be allowed

Mutual fund orders linked to market timing will process as usual

Brokerage apps and trading terminals will also operate without restrictions.

Conclusion

To summarize, March 16, 2026 (Monday) is not a stock market holiday in India. Trading on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will take place during normal market hours.

Investors can continue their trading activities without any schedule changes.