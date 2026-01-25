Stock Market Holiday on January 26, 2026: NSE and BSE Closed for Republic Day

The Indian stock market will observe a holiday on January 26, 2026, as the country celebrates Republic Day. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will suspend trading activities for the day, as listed in the official holiday calendar released by the exchanges.

January 26 marks the second trading holiday in January 2026, following the closure on January 15. On Republic Day, all market segments, including equity trading, derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR), will remain inactive

Total Stock Market Holidays in 2026

According to the NSE holiday schedule, there will be 16 market holidays in 2026, excluding Saturdays and Sundays. These holidays are observed for national events, religious festivals, and significant commemorations.

Stock Market Holiday List 2026

• January 26 – Republic Day

• March 3 – Holi

• March 26 – Shri Ram Navami

• March 31 – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

• April 3 – Good Friday

• April 14 – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

• May 1 – Maharashtra Day

• May 28 – Bakri Id

• June 26 – Muharram

• September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi

• October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

• October 20 – Dussehra

• November 10 – Diwali Balipratipada

• November 24 – Guru Nanak Jayanti (Prakash Gurpurb)

• December 25 – Christmas

Special Note on Diwali and Muhurat Trading

November 8, 2026, will fall on a Sunday and coincide with Diwali Laxmi Pujan, making it a trading holiday. However, the stock exchanges will conduct a special Muhurat Trading session on the same day. The exact timings for this session will be announced separately by the NSE and BSE.