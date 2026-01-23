Stock Market Holiday January 26, 2026: BSE and NSE Closed on Republic Day

Investors are often confused about stock market operations during public and national holidays. With Republic Day approaching, many traders are wondering whether the Indian stock market will remain open on January 26, 2026. The answer is clear—the stock market will remain closed on Republic Day.

On Monday, January 26, 2026, both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will suspend all trading activities to mark India’s Republic Day. This means investors will not be able to trade in equities, derivatives, or currency segments on that day.

No Trading Activities on Republic Day

Since January 26 is a national public holiday, all stock market operations will be halted. Investors cannot buy or sell shares, and there will be no transactions across major market segments. Additionally, the settlement process for previous trades may be adjusted due to the holiday.

Why Stock Markets Observe Holidays

Stock exchanges typically close on national holidays, major festivals, and significant events. These holidays provide a break for market participants, including traders, brokers, and exchange staff. For investors, being aware of these holidays helps in planning trades and avoiding disruptions.

Impact on Investors and Traders

Market holidays can directly affect trading strategies. Since no transactions can be executed, investors are advised to plan their trades. Being informed about upcoming holidays helps avoid last-minute confusion and missed opportunities.

Official Holiday Information

For the most accurate and updated information, investors should refer to the official holiday calendars published by BSE and NSE. These calendars include confirmed holidays, trading suspensions, and any last-minute changes.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

In 2026, Indian stock exchanges are scheduled to observe around 15 trading holidays. Apart from Republic Day, other major market holidays include Holi, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, Maharashtra Day, Bakrid, and Muharram.

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