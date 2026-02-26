Stock Market Holiday February 27, 2026: Are NSE and BSE Open or Closed Tomorrow?

Investors and traders can continue their normal trading activities on February 27, 2026, as it is not a stock market holiday in India. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will function as usual, since there are no festivals, national holidays, or special observances on this date.

Stock Markets Open on February 27, 2026

February 27, 2026, falls on a Friday, which is a regular trading day according to the official holiday calendar of Indian stock exchanges. As there are no scheduled holidays or nationwide closures, all segments of the stock market will remain operational.

The following market segments will be open:

Equity segment

Equity derivatives segment

Currency derivatives segment

Securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment

Trading will take place during the standard market hours, with the pre-open session beginning at 9:00 AM and regular trading running from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM.

No Market Holiday Due to Festivals or Special Events

Stock market holidays in India are declared for major national festivals such as Holi, Diwali, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti, as well as certain religious observances. However, February 27, 2026, does not coincide with any such event. Therefore, the NSE and BSE will not observe any closure on this day.

Next Scheduled Market Closures

Investors should note that stock markets remain closed on weekends, including Saturdays and Sundays. The next non-trading days after February 27 will be February 28 (Saturday) and March 1 (Sunday), due to the regular weekend break.

Plan Your Trading Activities Accordingly

Since February 27, 2026, is a normal trading session, investors can buy and sell securities without interruption. Market participants are advised to follow regular trading schedules and keep track of upcoming official holidays to plan their investment activities effectively.