Stock Market Holiday on February 21, 2026: Will NSE and BSE Remain Closed?

If you are wondering whether the stock market is open on February 21, 2026, here is the simple answer — the market will be closed.

February 21, 2026, falls on a Saturday. In India, stock exchanges do not operate on weekends. Both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

There is no special or additional holiday declared on this date. The closure is part of the regular weekend schedule followed by Indian stock markets.

Trading in equities, derivatives, and other segments will resume on the next working day, which is Monday, February 23, 2026.

In short, February 21, 2026, is not a special stock market holiday, but the markets will remain closed as it is a Saturday.