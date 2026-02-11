Stock Market Holiday on February 12, 2026: Is the Market Closed or Open?

Investors planning their trades for Thursday, February 12, 2026 might be wondering whether the Indian stock market (NSE and BSE) will remain open or observe a holiday.

According to the official 2026 stock market holiday calendar, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) do not list February 12 as a trading holiday. Neither exchange has scheduled a mid-week holiday for that date, meaning markets will be open for normal trading on February 12.

Why February 12 Is Not a Market Holiday

The official stock market holiday calendar for 2026 shows that the only market holidays in February are the regular weekend closures on Saturdays and Sundays.

Major weekday trading holidays for NSE and BSE in 2026 include festivals and national observances such as Republic Day, Holi, Shri Ram Navami, Good Friday, and Diwali, but none falls on February 12.

According to market listings, February 15 (Sunday) is Mahashivratri — a holiday that falls on a Sunday and does not affect trading because markets are already closed on weekends.

Impact of Bharat Bandh / Nationwide Strike

Although a Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) has been called for February 12 by several central trade unions, this does not automatically translate into a stock market holiday. Exchanges such as NSE and BSE operate on a pre-published holiday calendar, and these strike actions do not alter the official trading schedule.

Market experts and financial platforms confirm that trading in equities, derivatives, bonds, commodities, forex and other instruments is expected to proceed normally on February 12, 2026.

What Traders Should Know