Stock Market Holiday Alert: When Will NSE and BSE Shut for Holi 2026?

With Holi set to be celebrated in early March, financial markets in India will observe a trading holiday on March 3, 2026. This closure affects most major segments of the Indian stock market, including equity and derivatives trading on both NSE and BSE.

For traders, a market holiday means that nobuy or sell orders can be executed on that date, and no settlements will take place. Aside from Holi, March also features other stock market holidays, such as Shri Ram Navami on March 26 and Shri Mahavir Jayanti on March 31 — making March a month with several non-trading days.

Long-term investors should be aware that holiday closures also affect settlement timelines, potentially delaying credit of funds or securities. Some exchanges publish separate settlement holiday calendars, which can differ from trading holidays. Checking these calendars in advance helps investors avoid unexpected delays around festivals and public holidays.

It’s important to note that while March 3 is listed as the official stock market holiday for Holi, the Holi festival itself may be celebrated on different days in various regions due to traditional observances, such as Holika Dahan and lunar calendar variations. For example, Holika Dahan may be observed on March 2 in some places, with the main color-play festival on March 4.

Understanding the market holiday schedule helps traders plan their positions, fund flows, and risk management going into March, especially around important cultural and financial calendar dates.