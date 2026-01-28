Silver Prices Hit ₹4 Lakh Per Kg, Gold Rates Also Surge in Hyderabad Market

Silver prices have witnessed a sharp surge in the Hyderabad bullion market, grabbing the attention of investors and traders alike. According to market reports, the price of silver has soared to an all-time high of ₹4,00,000 per kilogram, creating a major buzz in the precious metals market.

The steep rise comes amid strong demand and ongoing volatility in global markets. Compared to earlier levels, silver prices have jumped significantly, reflecting increased investor interest in safe-haven assets.

Meanwhile, gold prices have also continued their upward momentum. 24-carat gold is currently priced at ₹3,220 per gram, taking the value of 10 grams to ₹1,65,170. On the other hand, 22-carat gold is trading at ₹2,950 per gram, with 10 grams costing around ₹1,51,400.

Bullion traders note that the rise in precious metal prices is being driven by international market trends, currency fluctuations, and heightened uncertainty in global economic conditions. Experts believe prices may remain volatile in the coming days as investors closely track global cues.

The sudden spike has made both gold and silver a hot topic among buyers, investors, and market watchers across Telangana and other parts of the country.