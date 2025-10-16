Silver Price Today in India, October 16: 1 Kg Crosses ₹2 Lakh Ahead of Diwali

Silver prices in India continue to soar ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras, hitting record levels across major cities. Today, 1 kilogram of silver has crossed ₹2 lakh, marking an all-time high, while December silver futures on MCX are trading around ₹1,62,700 per kilogram.

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, silver is priced at ₹1,89,100 per kilogram, whereas in Chennai and Hyderabad, it has reached ₹2,06,100 per kilogram. This unprecedented rise is driven by tight physical supply, global market volatility, and strong industrial demand.

Spot Silver and Global Trends

Globally, spot silver briefly surged above $53.54 per ounce before a minor correction, indicating that international supply pressures may be stabilizing. However, delays in LBMA-certified silver bar deliveries continue to keep physical markets tight, sustaining domestic price momentum.

Silver ETFs Show Exceptional Returns

Silver Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have delivered remarkable returns in 2025, more than doubling investor wealth. Falling inventories and strong industrial demand—from solar panels to electric vehicles—have further fueled this rally.

What Experts Say

Analysts warn that silver supply may remain constrained at least until 2028, with the Silver Institute projecting a global deficit of 118 million ounces in 2025. Bank of America has raised its silver target to $65 per ounce, while domestic prices could reach ₹2,40,000 by the end of 2026 and ₹2,46,000 by 2027.

Experts highlight that the current surge is not just a short-term spike but reflects structural supply-demand imbalances, making silver a key investment option for the coming months.