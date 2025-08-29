September Bank Holidays: Banks to Remain Closed for 14 Days in Tamil Nadu – Take Note!

Come September, banks across different parts of India will remain closed for a total of 14 days. Customers are advised to plan their banking needs accordingly.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official list of bank holidays for September. According to the schedule, bank branches in various cities will be closed on different days, adding up to 14 holidays in total. On these days, physical branch services will not be available, but online banking and mobile banking will continue to function as usual.

It is important for customers to check the holiday list in advance if they are planning to visit their bank branch in September.

Some holidays will be observed nationwide, while others are specific to certain states. Out of the 14 days, 9 are RBI-declared holidays, while the rest include Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and state government holidays.

So, note that not all 14 days are bank holidays in every state—closures will vary depending on the region.