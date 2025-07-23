Sawan Shivratri 2025: Is July 23 a Bank Holiday Today?

Several government offices and schools in northern states will remain closed on Wednesday, July 23, in view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and the celebration of Sawan Shivratri. However, banks across India will operate as usual, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not listed the day as an official bank holiday.

While banking services at branches will remain available, custo

mers are advised to plan their visits wisely, especially in areas where traffic restrictions and heightened security are in place due to religious processions.

Meanwhile, digital banking services such as UPI, net banking, and mobile banking will continue to function seamlessly 24/7. These platforms remain a convenient alternative for transactions, utility bill payments, and fund transfers, especially during festivals or public events.

Bank Holidays in July 2025

The RBI issues a monthly calendar outlining bank holidays, including regional observances and standard weekend closures. For July 2025, there are 13 scheduled bank holidays across various states:

Tripura: Kharchi Puja (July 3), Ker Puja (July 19)

Jammu & Srinagar: Guru Hargobind's Birthday (July 5)

Meghalaya: Beh Deinkhlam (July 14), U Tirot Singh Death Anniversary (July 17)

Uttarakhand: Harela Festival (July 16)

Sikkim: Drukpa Tshe-zi (July 28)

In addition to these regional holidays, banks will observe standard weekend closures:

Sundays: July 6, 13, 20, and 27

Second and Fourth Saturdays: July 12 and July 26

