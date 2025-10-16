Resale Boom Redefines Holiday Shopping: $64 Billion Market Set to Reshape Christmas 2025

The resale economy has officially moved from niche to mainstream. As the 2025 Christmas shopping season approaches, the surge in pre-owned, refurbished, and overstock sales is reshaping how retailers attract consumers and clear excess inventory.

According to Salesforce, U.S. resale transactions — including peer-to-peer, marketplace, and brand-operated channels — are expected to generate $64 billion in holiday revenue this year. Fashion resale alone could exceed $26 billion in 2025, underscoring the rapid rise of what’s now known as recommerce.

Once seen as a budget-driven trend, recommerce has become both a profitable sales strategy and a brand-protection tool, helping retailers manage discounts without diluting their image.

Growing Trend Across Industries

A Deloitte report highlights how widespread the shift has become: more than 150 U.S. fashion brands now run their own resale programs — a staggering 300% increase since 2021. Factors such as inflation, import tariffs, and evolving consumer values have accelerated this transition, pushing more shoppers toward pre-owned goods that balance value, sustainability, and style.

The Modern Resale Consumer

Today’s resale shopper is no longer driven by price alone. The new appeal of pre-owned products lies in individuality and access — the chance to own something unique without overspending.

Pinterest’s Autumn Trend Report 2025 supports this shift, revealing a 550% increase in searches for “dream thrift finds” and a 1,000% spike in searches related to a “vintage autumn aesthetic.” This blend of thrift and taste has encouraged premium brands such as Lululemon, Madewell, and Nike to introduce their own resale and overstock collections, selling reconditioned or open-box products at attractive prices.

Strategic Advantage for Retailers

For online retailers, recommerce is more than a way to offload stock — it’s a strategic pricing innovation.

Instead of blanket discounts that erode brand value, merchants can reposition open-box, refurbished, or slow-moving products under “Pre-Owned” or “Like New” labels.

This framing turns discounting into a value-driven experience, appealing especially to Gen Z and Millennial shoppers, who increasingly associate thrift shopping with smartness, sustainability, and authenticity.

Holiday Season Opportunity

The upcoming Christmas 2025 shopping season offers retailers the perfect moment to test recommerce models.

Use excess and slow-moving inventory: Create a “Like New” section instead of applying markdowns. It signals savings without cheapening the brand.

Run A/B tests: Offer identical SKUs under both discounted and recommerce categories to track performance — many retailers find that “like new” versions convert better while retaining higher perceived value.

Leverage returned items: Returned and refurbished products often sit idle during the holidays. By inspecting, relabeling, and relisting them within 72 hours, retailers can capture early demand and maximize profits from Black Friday and Cyber Monday returns.

Post-holiday recommerce campaigns: Turn January’s return rush into a marketing win with campaigns like “Smart Finds” or “Returned Favorites.” This strategy repositions liquidation as sustainability — and reinforces the message that the brand values reuse, efficiency, and conscious shopping.

As recommerce continues to evolve, it’s becoming clear that resale is no longer about secondhand goods — it’s about smart business. This holiday season, the brands that adapt fastest may find their biggest sales not in new arrivals, but in the renewed value of what’s already on hand.