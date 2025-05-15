PVR Inox Reports Rs 280 Cr Loss in FY25 Amid Footfall Dip

PVR Inox, India's largest multiplex chain, posted a net loss of Rs 280 crore in FY25 as footfalls fell 10% to 137 million, from 151 million in FY24. The company attributed the fall to an absence of blockbuster Hindi and Hollywood films, with GBOC (Gross Box Office Collection) dropping 9% to Rs 3,543.7 crore.

A lack of big English successes such as Oppenheimer and Barbie, combined with a fall of 14% in Bollywood releases and a decline of 6% in English films on account of the Hollywood strike, took revenues for a tumble. Hindi GBOC declined 26% to Rs 528.1 crore, and English GBOC fell by 28% to Rs 194.5 crore. Revenue from ticket sales declined by 9.9% to Rs 2,954.9 crore.

Occupancy also fell to 23% from 25.6% last year. Food and beverage revenue fell 6.7% to Rs 1,827 crore, and advertising revenue was lower by a marginal Rs 447.5 crore.

But regional cinema came to the rescue. South Indian films drove robust performance with the success of films such as Empuraan, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Dragon, and Game Changer. Share of regional content increased to 32% from 26% in FY24. Hindi-dubbed South content grew 153%, led by Pushpa 2.

The re-releases contributed significantly, generating 71 lakh admissions and Rs 124 crore in GBOC—accounting for 5% of total admissions. The likes of Laila Majnu, Sanam Teri Kasam, and Tumbbad surpassed their initial runs.

To increase footfalls, PVR Inox organized four Cinema Lovers Days and one National Cinema Day with Rs 99 tickets, attracting 3.4 million viewers. These activities, along with reruns and alternate content (sports, concerts), accounted for 10% of overall footfalls.

Looking forward, FY26 brings promise with robust Bollywood and Hollywood lineups like Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, War 2, Baaghi 4, and Sitare Zameen Par. The company plans to add 110 new screens, with more than half on capital-light formats such as FOCO and franchise-managed models, lessening CAPEX to Rs 400–425 crore.

With regional content exploding and a robust release schedule, PVR Inox is going all out for a blockbuster revival in FY26.