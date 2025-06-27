Gold Price on June 27: Gold and Silver Rates Drop Sharply Across India – Check Now

In a big relief to investors and buyers, gold prices fell considerably today in the Telugu states, including Hyderabad. The 24-carat gold price has fallen considerably by ₹930, which stands at ₹79,802 per 10 grams. 22-carat gold has also fallen by ₹850, and the new price stands at ₹73,850 per 10 grams.

This sudden decline in the price of gold is due to variations in the global bullion market, as a strong rupee and softening global inflation figures take their toll. Experts point out that such fluctuations in markets are not uncommon and could be just the right window for investors looking to invest in gold in the long run.

Together with gold, silver prices also dipped. The silver price came down by ₹100 per kilogram and is now at ₹1,17,900. All these new prices are uniform across the majority of cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

For customers who want to purchase jewellery, particularly during the wedding season or festivals next year, this dip in price provides a tempting chance. Nevertheless, specialists recommend keeping a close watch on overseas market signals, which continue to be a key factor in determining domestic rates.

Jewellers in Hyderabad have witnessed an increase in traffic since morning, with customers eager to make the most out of the slashed prices. If the trend continues, the market will witness a temporary boom in sales, with customers and the jewellery industry being the gainers.