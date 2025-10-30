October 31 Stock Market Holiday or not?

As October comes to an end, many traders and investors are wondering whether stock markets in India will remain open on Thursday, October 31, 2025. According to the official trading schedule released by the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange), October 31 is a regular trading day. Both exchanges will operate as usual since there are no national festivals, special occasions, or public holidays scheduled for tomorrow.

No Special Holiday on October 31

Unlike other festival or national holidays such as Diwali, Dussehra, or Independence Day, October 31 does not fall under the list of market holidays for 2025. Regular trading in the Equity, Derivatives, and Currency segments will proceed as per normal business hours.

Regular Trading Timings

The BSE and NSE will open at 9:15 AM and close at 3:30 PM, maintaining their standard schedule. Pre-open sessions will begin at 9:00 AM, followed by continuous trading until market close.

Next Market Holiday

After October 31, the next scheduled stock market closure will fall on Saturday, November 1, 2025, as markets remain closed on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays). Therefore, investors can plan their trading activities accordingly before the weekend break.

Weekend Closure Reminder

It’s important to note that both the BSE and NSE remain closed every Saturday and Sunday, unless a special trading session is announced. Hence, after Friday’s session, the markets will reopen only on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Final Word

To sum up, October 31, 2025, is not a stock market holiday. Regular trading will take place, and all market segments — including equity, F&O, and currency markets — will function normally. Investors can continue trading as usual and prepare for the weekend break that follows.

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