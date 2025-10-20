October 20 Stock Market holiday for Diwali; Check Muhurat Trading Timings

With Diwali knocking on the door, the stock market is preparing for a special festival. Even though Diwali is being celebrated on October 20, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on October 21, but only after conducting a special Muhurat trading session.

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat trading is a beloved Indian tradition in the stock market that signals the start of the Hindu New Year. On this special day, investors gather to trade in the stock market to wish for a successful year.

Muhurat Trading Date and Time

This year, the Muhurat trading session will take place on October 21, between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm, with pre-open trading starting at 1:30 pm. Investors will be making small sell and buy orders during this one-hour trading period, marking their wish for increased wealth and prosperity in the next year.

Significance of Muhurat Trading

The Muhurat trading session is a special tradition that speaks volumes about the cultural importance of Diwali in the trading fraternity. It is believed that engaging in the auspicious hour can usher one into prosperity and wealth. The session usually experiences a positive market mood, with the Sensex and Nifty tending to close on an upbeat note.

Market Holidays in 2025

The NSE and BSE have declared 14 gazetted holidays for the year 2025, including Diwali holiday on October 21. The market will be closed on October 22, after the Diwali celebrations.

Investor Participation

Investors willingly take part in the Muhurat trading session, hoping to welcome the new year with optimism and prosperity. The session is a time of less trading, but it's a significant tradition that highlights India's business community's cultural heritage.

Also read: Diwali 2025 Worldwide: 5 Nations That Recognize Diwali as an Official Public Holiday