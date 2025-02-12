New Income Tax Bill 2025: Tax Year, TDS Compliance - 10 Major Changes!

The Indian government is set to table the new Income Tax Bill on February 13, 2025, aimed at simplifying the Income Tax Act of 1961. The objective of this new bill is to make the tax laws easier to understand for the common man while also reducing litigation. The current Income Tax Act has undergone multiple revisions over the past 66 budgets, which includes two interim budgets. Despite these efforts, many taxpayers have doubts about whether the new bill will truly simplify the laws. Here are 10 important takeaways from the new Income Tax Bill 2025 that will impact taxpayers the most:

1. Introduction of the Tax Year Concept

The new Income Tax Bill plans to introduce the concept of the "tax year." This change aims to resolve confusion between the terms "assessment year" and "previous year," which often cause problems for taxpayers. By merging these terms into one unified tax year, it will be easier for people to understand when to file their taxes and for which year.

2. No Change to the Financial Year

Although the new bill will introduce the tax year, the financial year will remain unchanged. The financial year will still start on April 1 and end on March 31, and taxes will follow this cycle. The tax year will not be aligned with the calendar year.

3. Changes in Sections

The new bill will likely make changes to the existing sections of the Income Tax Act. For example, under the current act, income tax returns are filed under Section 139, and the new tax regime is introduced under Section 115BAC. The revised bill may alter the section numbers and simplify the language of the tax laws. This restructuring aims to make the entire process easier for taxpayers to understand.

4. No Changes to Residency Laws

According to the latest reports, the new Income Tax Bill will not introduce any changes to the residency laws. The current residency provisions remain the same, dividing individuals into three categories:

Ordinarily resident individuals

Non-ordinarily resident individuals

Non-resident individuals However, tax experts suggest that the residency laws may require an update to better serve taxpayers. Currently, individuals must look back at the previous 10 years to determine their residency status.

5. A More Comprehensive Income Tax Bill

The new Income Tax Bill is significantly more comprehensive than the existing one. The bill is divided into 23 chapters, consisting of 536 sections and 16 schedules, totaling over 600 pages. In comparison, the current Income Tax Act contains only 298 sections and 14 schedules. This increase in sections reflects a more structured approach to tax administration, focusing on modern compliance mechanisms and better governance.

6. Simplification for Easier Interpretation

One of the major changes in the new bill is the removal of complex explanations and provisos that often confuse taxpayers. The new bill introduces simpler concepts such as "tax year" instead of "previous year" and "assessment year," making it easier for taxpayers to interpret the law. Additionally, deductions like standard deduction, gratuity, and leave encashment have been compiled into a single section, streamlining the process for taxpayers.

7. Simplified TDS Compliance, but with Future Changes

All sections related to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) have been combined under a single clause in the new bill, presented in simple tables for better understanding. However, this means that post-implementation, significant changes will be required in reporting forms and utilities, creating a bit of a challenge for businesses and individuals in the future.

8. No Changes to Filing Deadlines, Income Slabs, or Capital Gains

In line with Budget 2025, there will be no changes in the income tax return filing deadlines, income tax slabs, or capital gains taxation. These unchanged provisions will offer certainty to taxpayers, allowing them to continue under the current framework.

9. Simplified Business Depreciation Calculation

The new bill provides a simplified formula for businesses to calculate depreciation. This change aims to make the tax calculation process easier for business owners, helping them file their taxes with fewer complications.

10. Implementation Date Set for April 1, 2026

According to sources, the new Income Tax Bill is expected to come into effect from April 1, 2026, which marks the beginning of the 2026-27 financial year. Until then, taxpayers will continue to follow the existing Income Tax Act for their income tax filings. The new laws will only apply to the financial year 2026-27 and beyond.

The introduction of the new Income Tax Bill is a significant step toward simplifying the taxation process in India. With changes such as the introduction of the "tax year," simplified TDS compliance, and a more structured tax administration system, the new bill aims to make the tax filing process more transparent and easier for taxpayers. However, taxpayers should remain aware of these upcoming changes and prepare for their implementation starting in April 2026.

This revamped tax system will hopefully provide more clarity and reduce confusion, making tax compliance a smoother process for both individuals and businesses alike.