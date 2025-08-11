Mukesh Ambani’s Wife Nita Owns 100 Crore Car

The Ambani family is frequently the subject of attention when it comes to luxury. Nita Ambani, the owner of India's most expensive car, the Audi A9 Chameleon, is purportedly valued at a staggering Rs 100 crore, in contrast to Mukesh Ambani, who is renowned for his extravagant lifestyle, which includes his multi-billion-rupee Antilia home and rare car collection.

The Audi A9 Chameleon is the cherished possession of Nita Ambani, one of India's most influential businesswomen and philanthropists. This ultra-premium luxury vehicle is not only the most expensive car in the country but also one of the rarest in the world, according to numerous reports. The Audi A9 Chameleon is a testament to unsurpassed opulence, elegance, and innovation, with a total of 11 units sold worldwide.

The Audi A9 Chameleon is not your typical automobile. It is equipped with a cutting-edge color-changing paint technology that enables it to electronically modify its color with the simple press of a button. This luxury vehicle is one of the most highly discussed in automotive circles due to its futuristic allure, which is further enhanced by its state-of-the-art technology.

The vehicle's sleek, futuristic design, featuring a single-piece windscreen and canopy, gives it a seamless, spaceship-like appearance. Luxury vehicles rarely feature this design. Its distinctive two-door layout and impressive five-meter length further accentuate the vehicle's assertive road presence.

A 4.0-liter V8 engine equips the Audi A9 Chameleon, producing an impressive 600 horsepower. This level of performance guarantees an unparalleled driving experience, combining the ultimate in sophistication with sheer force. The Audi A9 Chameleon is not merely a vehicle; it is a cutting-edge technological marvel that has been designed to meet the highest standards.

Nita Ambani is recognized for her social contributions as well as her extravagant lifestyle. She is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, in addition to serving as the director of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Furthermore, she serves as a director at Reliance Industries and is co-chair of the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image. She inaugurated the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai in 2023, a venue that commemorates Indian art and culture on a global scale.

Nita Ambani's collection of luxury vehicles is a testament to her dedication to both performance and aesthetics. The list comprises the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB, Mercedes-Maybach S600 Guard, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Bentley Continental Flying Spur, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and BMW 7 Series 760Li Security (2004 Model).