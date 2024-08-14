Mercedes-Benz Launches GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line: Price, Features, All Details Here

Mercedes-Benz has launched the 'GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line' in the Indian market. Priced at ₹97.85 lakh (ex-showroom), this luxury car boasts more advanced design and features than its predecessors.

The new Mercedes-Benz car features a diamond grille with the iconic three-pointed star pattern, sportier air intakes, and a matte dark grey paint finish with chrome inserts and black surrounds. The updated features provide a superior driving experience for users.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine, delivering 269 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque. It also includes a 48V mild-hybrid integrated starter-generator, which produces an additional 20 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque. This luxury car has a top speed of 230 km/h.