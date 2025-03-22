Aston Martin's Vanquish Finally Launched in India with Rs.8.85 Crores Price Range

Aston Martin has launched its first version of the year, the Vanquish, and it has finally landed in India. This model was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 8.85 crores (without options). If you are an enthusiast and wish to obtain this car, you can do the same by booking via authorized dealerships across the country.

Vanquish is touted as a performance-oriented vehicle, and it is loaded with tech. It also consists of a long list of lights, which includes a bespoke chassis, an aggressive statement, carbon fiber bodywork, and a luxurious interior with soft-touch material.

This sports car uses a robust V12, 5.2-liter twin-turbo engine that generates a maximum power of 823 bhp and 1000 Nm of insane peak torque. Aston Martin claims that the all-new Vanquish is capable of doing a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds and gets a top speed of 344 km/h. This is the highest figure in Aston Martin's product range to date.

To make it even more robust, the company has added a Boost Reserve function to the model. This helps the vehicle to release power and allows the driver to experience an extra push while speeding up the throttle.