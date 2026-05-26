May 27 or May 28: Stock Market Holiday for Bakrid 2026?

Investors and traders confused about the Bakrid holiday schedule should note that Indian stock markets will remain open on May 27, 2026, and closed on May 28, 2026.

According to the official holiday calendar of the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Limited, Bakri Id (Eid-al-Adha) has been listed as a trading holiday on Thursday, May 28.

Stock Market Open on May 27

Trading activities will continue normally on Wednesday, May 27, across all major market segments.

The following segments will remain operational on May 27:

Equity trading

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives

Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR)

Regular trading timings will also remain unchanged on the day.

Stock Market Closed on May 28

Indian stock exchanges will remain shut on Thursday, May 28, for Bakrid celebrations.

There will be no trading activity on NSE and BSE during the holiday. All major market segments, including derivatives and currency trading, will stay closed for the day.

Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha or Bakri Id, is one of the most important Islamic festivals and is observed across India.

Why Is There Confusion About the Holiday Date?

Confusion over the market holiday arose because Bakrid is being celebrated on different dates in different regions based on crescent moon sightings.

While some countries and regions are observing Eid on May 27, India’s stock exchanges have officially declared May 28 as the trading holiday.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

As per the NSE holiday calendar, Indian stock markets will observe several trading holidays during 2026 apart from weekends.

Some upcoming holidays include:

May 28 – Bakri Id

June 26 – Muharram

September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 – Dussehra

November 10 – Diwali Balipratipada

November 24 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25 – Christmas

Muhurat Trading Session on Diwali

Although stock markets remain closed on Sundays, special Muhurat Trading will be conducted on Sunday, November 8, 2026, on the occasion of Diwali.

The exact trading timings for the Muhurat session will be announced separately by NSE and BSE closer to the festival.

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