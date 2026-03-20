March 21 Stock Market Holiday in India due to Saturday and Ramadan!

There is often confusion among investors regarding stock market holidays, especially when festivals like Ramzan coincide with weekends. For March 21, 2026, clarity is important to avoid any misunderstanding.

Stock Market Holiday on March 21, 2026

The Indian stock market, including the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange, will remain closed on March 21, 2026.

However, this closure is not due to Ramzan (Eid al-Fitr). The primary reason is that March 21 falls on a Saturday, and stock markets in India are closed every Saturday and Sunday as part of their regular weekly schedule.

Is Ramzan a Stock Market Holiday on This Day?

While Eid al-Fitr is an important festival, it is not officially listed as a stock market holiday on March 21, 2026, in the exchange calendar.

So, even though Ramzan is being observed around this period, the market closure on this day is purely because of the weekend and not a special holiday declared by the exchanges.

What About Trading on Weekdays?

On regular working days (Monday to Friday), both NSE and BSE function normally with standard trading hours. If Eid had fallen on a weekday and was included in the official holiday list, then markets would have remained closed.

Also read: Ramzan Holiday Deferred to March 21; March 20 a Working Day