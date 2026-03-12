March 13 Stock Market Holiday or Not? Check NSE, BSE Trading Status

Investors often check the stock market holiday calendar before planning trades or investments. With several holidays falling in March due to festivals, many traders are wondering whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on March 13. Here is the latest update.

Stock Market Open on March 13

The Indian stock market will remain open on March 13, as it is a regular trading day with no festival, national holiday, or special observance scheduled. Trading activities on both major exchanges — the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) — will function normally.

Investors can buy and sell stocks, derivatives, and other securities without any interruption.

Normal Trading Hours

Since March 13 is a working day, the market will operate during its regular trading schedule:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

All segments including equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing will remain active during these hours.

Why There Is No Holiday

Stock market holidays in India are generally declared during major national holidays or significant festivals such as Diwali, Holi, Republic Day, or Independence Day. As March 13 does not coincide with any major festival or national event, the exchanges have not scheduled a holiday.

Next Stock Market Holidays in March

While March 13 is a working day, investors should note that there are holidays later in the month. Markets usually remain closed for major festivals like Holi and other important observances, depending on the official exchange calendar.

Traders are advised to check the official holiday list released by NSE and BSE to plan their investments and trading activities in advance.

Online Trading Continues

Even on days when markets remain closed, investors can still place orders or review portfolios through their trading platforms. However, the orders will only be executed when the market reopens on the next trading day.

Conclusion

To sum up, there is no stock market holiday on March 13. Both the NSE and BSE will operate as usual since it is a regular working day with no festivals or special occasions. Investors can continue their trading activities without any schedule changes.

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