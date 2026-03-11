March 12 Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE and BSE Closed Tomorrow?

Investors wondering whether the stock market will remain closed on March 12 can continue their trading activities as usual. The Indian stock markets will function normally since the day is a regular working day with no festivals, national events, or special occasions scheduled.

Both the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange will remain open for trading on March 12. Equity trading, derivatives trading, and other market segments will operate according to their standard timings.

Stock market holidays in India are determined by the official calendar released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India along with the exchanges. These holidays usually coincide with major national festivals, public holidays, or special market closures. Since no such event falls on

March 12, the markets will remain operational.

Market experts say traders and investors can expect normal trading sessions across segments including equities, commodities, and derivatives. Clearing and settlement processes will also follow the usual schedule.

Online trading platforms, brokerage services, and financial apps will continue functioning without interruption, allowing investors to buy and sell securities as they normally would on any weekday.

Investors are advised to keep track of the official holiday list issued by the exchanges to plan their trading schedules in advance, especially during months when multiple festivals may lead to market closures.

In summary, there is no stock market holiday on March 12, and trading will take place as per the regular schedule on both the NSE and BSE.

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