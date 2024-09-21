Mamaearth Success Story: Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh's Journey

Mamaearth and its journey to becoming a renowned brand is easier said than done. Hence, it's important to talk about the person behind this brand, the effort and determination she invested, and how her story can inspire others to stand on their own feet. That person is Ghazal Alagh, the founder and CEO of Mamaearth, who hails from Haryana.

Educational Journey

In 2013, Ghazal completed a Summer Intensive course in Design and Applied Arts at the New York Academy of Art, specializing in Modern Art with a focus on Figurative Art. With dreams of achieving great heights, she started her career with a modest salary of ₹1,200 per month, working as a corporate trainer at NIIT Limited for a time. In 2016, she married Varun Alagh, whom she had met during this phase of her life.

The Birth of Mamaearth

After her marriage, Ghazal, with the support of her husband, decided to turn her dream into reality by founding Mamaearth. The company was created to provide eco-friendly personal care products for children. Taking personal care as her guiding principle, she developed a range of products including creams, lotions, massage oils, and body washes. Initially, she had no idea how successful it would be.

Success

Despite knowing the potential risks involved in launching products for personal use, which could have severe consequences if even a single misstep was made, Ghazal and her team worked meticulously and cautiously. Their hard work and determination paid off, as Mamaearth quickly became a trusted and well-known brand in the market.

Asia's First "Safe Certified" Brand

Today, Mamaearth offers nearly 500 products for child care and has been recognized as a "Safe Certified" brand across Asia. What began with an initial investment of ₹25 lakhs has now grown into a business valued at around ₹9,800 crores. Ghazal Alagh’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a successful entrepreneur is truly an inspiration to many.