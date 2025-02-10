Jio vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500 for Data and OTT Entertainment

Reliance Jio and Airtel are the two major telecom providers in India, constantly offering competitive prepaid plans under Rs 500. Both companies provide similar plans, but their actual benefits can differ based on data, validity, and extra perks. Whether you're into gaming, streaming, or just need a reliable connection, choosing the right plan is key. Let's take a look at some of the best prepaid plans from Jio and Airtel.

Jio Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500

Jio has a variety of prepaid plans that offer generous data and bundled OTT subscriptions:

Jio Rs 448 Plan

Validity: 28 days

Data: 2GB per day (total 56GB)

Benefits: Free access to 12 OTT apps like SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, and JioTV

Calls: Unlimited calls to all networks

Jio Rs 399 Plan

Validity: 28 days

Data: 2.5GB per day

Benefits: Access to JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud storage

Calls: Unlimited calls on all networks

Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500

Airtel also offers some great prepaid options, focusing on long validity or high-speed data:

Airtel Rs 489 Plan

Validity: 77 days

Data: 6GB total

Benefits: Unlimited calling across all networks

Airtel Rs 449 Plan

Validity: 28 days

Data: 3GB per day, with unlimited 5G data

Benefits: Subscription to 22 OTT apps via Airtel Stream Play Premium

Calls: Unlimited calling on all networks

Which Plan to Choose?

If you’re looking for long validity with moderate data usage, Airtel’s Rs 489 plan is a great choice. For those who need high-speed data, the Airtel Rs 449 plan offers 5G access and OTT subscriptions. On the other hand, Jio’s Rs 448 plan provides 2GB of daily data and free access to 12 OTT apps, perfect for entertainment lovers. Choose the plan that suits your needs and enjoy uninterrupted connectivity at affordable prices!