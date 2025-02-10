Jio vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500 for Data and OTT Entertainment
Reliance Jio and Airtel are the two major telecom providers in India, constantly offering competitive prepaid plans under Rs 500. Both companies provide similar plans, but their actual benefits can differ based on data, validity, and extra perks. Whether you're into gaming, streaming, or just need a reliable connection, choosing the right plan is key. Let's take a look at some of the best prepaid plans from Jio and Airtel.
Jio Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500
Jio has a variety of prepaid plans that offer generous data and bundled OTT subscriptions:
Jio Rs 448 Plan
Validity: 28 days
Data: 2GB per day (total 56GB)
Benefits: Free access to 12 OTT apps like SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, and JioTV
Calls: Unlimited calls to all networks
Jio Rs 399 Plan
Validity: 28 days
Data: 2.5GB per day
Benefits: Access to JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud storage
Calls: Unlimited calls on all networks
Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500
Airtel also offers some great prepaid options, focusing on long validity or high-speed data:
Airtel Rs 489 Plan
Validity: 77 days
Data: 6GB total
Benefits: Unlimited calling across all networks
Airtel Rs 449 Plan
Validity: 28 days
Data: 3GB per day, with unlimited 5G data
Benefits: Subscription to 22 OTT apps via Airtel Stream Play Premium
Calls: Unlimited calling on all networks
Which Plan to Choose?
If you’re looking for long validity with moderate data usage, Airtel’s Rs 489 plan is a great choice. For those who need high-speed data, the Airtel Rs 449 plan offers 5G access and OTT subscriptions. On the other hand, Jio’s Rs 448 plan provides 2GB of daily data and free access to 12 OTT apps, perfect for entertainment lovers. Choose the plan that suits your needs and enjoy uninterrupted connectivity at affordable prices!