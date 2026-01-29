January 30 Stock Market holiday: Is NSE and BSE Closed or Open Tomorrow?

Investors and traders are searching for clarity on whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on January 30 amid confusion over recent market closures and public observances. However, January 30 is expected to be a regular trading day, with no major nationwide events or officially notified market shutdowns scheduled.

Stock Markets Likely to Operate Normally on January 30

According to the official trading calendar of Indian stock exchanges, January 30 does not fall under any scheduled market closure. This means the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) are expected to operate as usual, with equity, derivatives, and currency markets open during standard trading hours.

Since there are no national events, religious observances, or special occasions recognized by the exchanges on this date, market participants can continue trading without interruption.

No State-Specific Market Shutdowns Announced

Unlike banks, stock exchanges follow a centralized national calendar. As of now, no state-specific shutdowns have been announced for January 30, which means trading activity across the country is expected to proceed normally.

Traders in major financial hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai can expect uninterrupted market operations.

Regular Stock Market Shutdown Rules

While January 30 is a working trading day, investors should remember that Indian stock markets remain closed on:

All Saturdays and Sundays

Pre-announced special non-trading days released annually by the exchanges

Outside of these scheduled shutdowns, markets typically operate on all weekdays unless an emergency or extraordinary announcement is made.

What Investors Should Know

Since January 30 is a regular business day, traders can place orders, execute trades, and monitor live market movements as usual. However, investors should keep an eye on official exchange circulars for any last-minute updates, as rare changes can occur due to technical or administrative reasons.

Planning trades in advance and staying updated with exchange notifications can help avoid confusion and ensure smooth trading activity.