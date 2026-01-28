January 29 Stock Market Holiday or Not? BSE, NSE Trading Schedule

Investors and traders are actively searching to confirm whether January 29 is a stock market holiday or not. According to the official holiday calendar released by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), January 29 is not a trading holiday, and the Indian stock markets will function normally.

There is no national festival, public holiday, or special observance scheduled for January 29, making it a regular trading day for the equity, derivatives, and commodity segments. Market participants can carry out their trading activities as usual without any restrictions.

No Stock Market Holiday on January 29

Following recent holidays and long weekends earlier in the month, some investors expected the possibility of another market closure. However, official exchange notifications confirm that January 29 does not fall under the list of market holidays for 2026.

Both the BSE and NSE will operate with normal trading hours, starting from the pre-open session at 9:00 AM, followed by the regular trading session from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. All segments, including equity cash, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), will remain open.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2026

While January 29 is a working trading day, investors should note the upcoming stock market holidays later in the year for better planning. Some of the notable market holidays in 2026 include:

March 6 (Friday) – Mahashivratri

March 26 (Thursday) – Holi

April 14 (Tuesday) – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1 (Friday) – Maharashtra Day

August 15 (Saturday) – Independence Day

October 24 (Saturday) – Dussehra

November 12 (Thursday) – Diwali – Laxmi Puja

Conclusion

To avoid confusion, traders and investors should note that January 29 is not a stock market holiday. Both BSE and NSE will remain open for normal trading, as there is no festival, national event, or special reason for market closure on this date.

Also read: India Budget 2026: Fiscal Discipline Key to RBI Rate Cuts, Say Experts