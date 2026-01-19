January 2026 Stock Market Holidays: BSE and NSE Trading Schedule

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have released their official trading holiday calendar for 2026, helping investors and traders plan their activities in advance.

For January 2026, the Indian stock market will observe only one weekday trading holiday.

January 2026 Stock Market Holiday List

Both BSE and NSE will remain closed on the following date:

January 26, 2026 (Monday) – Republic Day

On this day:

Trading in equities, equity derivatives, and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment will be completely suspended

All market operations across BSE and NSE will remain closed for the entire day

This holiday marks the first official stock market closure of 2026.

Weekend Market Closures in January 2026

Apart from Republic Day, the stock market will also remain closed on regular weekends, as per the standard trading schedule:

Saturdays and Sundays in January 2026

No additional festival-related market holidays fall within January

What This Means for Investors and Traders

With only one trading holiday in January 2026, the month offers a largely uninterrupted trading window. Investors, brokers, and market participants can plan:

Portfolio rebalancing

Derivatives expiry strategies

Settlement cycles

without major holiday-related disruptions.

Market participants are advised to stay aligned with official BSE and NSE notifications to ensure smooth trading operations.

Also read: Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 19, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities