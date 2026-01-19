January 20 Stock Market Holiday or Not? BSE and NSE Trading Status

As traders and investors prepare for the upcoming session, a common question doing the rounds is whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on January 20. The answer is clear — January 20 is a regular trading day for the stock market.

Stock Market Open on January 20

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will function normally on January 20. There are no stock market holidays scheduled for the day, and trading across all segments will take place as usual.

This includes:

Equity trading

Equity derivatives

Currency and commodity-related segments

Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

No Festival or Special Occasion Tomorrow

January 20 does not coincide with any national holiday, religious festival, or special observance. As a result, it has not been marked as a trading holiday in the official stock market calendar released by BSE and NSE.

Since there are no festivals or special occasions, the markets will operate according to their normal weekday schedule.

Weekend Rules Still Apply

As always, the Indian stock market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays. However, January 20 falls on a weekday, making it a standard working trading session.

What Investors Should Know

With markets open tomorrow, investors and traders can plan:

Regular buying and selling activities

Portfolio adjustments

Intraday and derivatives strategies

Settlement-related transactions

There are no disruptions expected due to holidays.

Final Takeaway

To summarise, January 20 is not a stock market holiday. BSE and NSE will remain open, and trading will continue normally across all segments. Market participants can proceed with their plans without any concern about holiday-related closures.

For accurate planning, traders are always advised to refer to the official exchange holiday calendar.

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