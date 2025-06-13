Infosys Sees Surge in Rs 1 Crore Plus Salaried Employees in FY25

India’s second-largest IT services company, Infosys, has seen a significant rise in the number of employees earning more than ₹1 crore annually. According to the company’s latest annual report, 112 employees crossed the ₹1 crore salary mark in FY2025—a 9% jump compared to the previous year.

This growth follows a decline seen in FY2024 when the number of such high earners had dropped by 17%. The latest uptick is attributed to higher variable pay, changes in the value of stock-based incentives, and a fresh batch of senior hires—33 of these big earners joined Infosys mid-year.

On average, each of these employees earned over ₹8.5 lakh per month. The company clarified that this list includes only India-based staff and excludes the top 10 executives.

Historically, FY2023 holds the record with 124 employees earning above ₹1 crore, while FY2020 recorded the lowest in six years, with just 74.

In FY2025, the total payout to this elite group stood at ₹203 crore. Among them, CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka received the highest compensation of ₹8.8 crore, followed by Chief Delivery Officers Dinesh R (₹7.2 crore) and Satish HC (₹6.9 crore).

An interesting insight from the report reveals that more than one-third of these high earners have been with Infosys since before 2000, with a few having joined back in the 1990s.

Overall, Infosys’ employee expenses rose by 4% to ₹85,950 crore in FY2025—accounting for 53% of its total revenue of ₹1.63 lakh crore. As of March 2025, the company’s total headcount stood at 3.24 lakh.