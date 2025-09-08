Indian Stock Market Settlement Holiday on September 8: How Does It Impact Your Trades?

The stock markets will remain open for trading on Friday, September 5, and Monday, September 8, 2025. However, both days are designated as settlement holidays, which means the credit of your sale proceeds and profits will get delayed by a day.

For traders and investors, this essentially means that while you can buy and sell shares or derivatives as usual, the money you earn won’t be immediately available for withdrawal. Here’s a quick look at how it plays out across different segments.

Equity (Stocks)

Intraday Profits on September 4 (Thursday)

Example: Buy at ₹10,000, sell at ₹11,000 → Profit ₹1,000.

₹10,000 credited same day for trading/withdrawal.

₹1,000 profit withdrawable only on September 9 (Tuesday).

Intraday Profits on September 5 (Friday)

Same scenario as above.

Capital credited on Friday.

Profit available for withdrawal on September 9.

BTST (Buy Today, Sell Tomorrow)

Example: Buy on September 3, sell on September 4 → ₹1,000 profit.

Entire sale amount available for trading on September 4.

Withdrawable only on September 9.

Delivery Sell

Shares sold on September 4 or 5.

Sale proceeds credited immediately for trading.

Withdrawable only on September 9.

Derivatives (F&O – Futures & Options)

Intraday Options/Futures on September 4 (Thursday)

Example: Buy at ₹10,000, sell at ₹11,000 → Profit ₹1,000.

₹10,000 available same day.

Profit withdrawable on September 9.

Intraday Options/Futures on September 5 (Friday)

Same scenario.

Capital credited on Friday.

Profit withdrawable on September 9.

Carry Forward Positions Sold on September 4 or 5

Example: Buy on September 3/4, sell on September 4/5 → Profit ₹1,000.

Sale proceeds credited as per trading cycle.

Tradable/withdrawable only on September 9.

The Bottom Line

Markets remain open on September 5 and 8.

Only the settlement cycle gets delayed.

While you can continue trading normally, profits and sale proceeds will be available for withdrawal only from Tuesday, September 9.

Traders can also use share pledging (₹0 pledging/unpledging charges) to unlock balances for trading during this period.