Indian Stock Market Holiday on January 26: BSE, NSE Closed for Republic Day

Indian stock exchanges will observe a trading holiday on Monday, January 26, 2026, on account of Republic Day, resulting in a temporary halt in market activity. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for the day, with normal trading operations scheduled to restart on Tuesday, January 27.

During the holiday, equity and currency market segments will not be operational. However, the commodity derivatives market will function during the evening trading session, in line with the exchange guidelines.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

As per the official trading calendar, Indian stock markets will observe a total of 16 holidays during 2026. After the Republic Day break, the next market closure will take place on March 3, 2026, for the festival of Holi.

Earlier this year, trading was suspended on January 15, 2026, due to municipal corporation elections in Mumbai. Looking ahead, March will have three market holidays, while April and May will witness two holidays each. June and September will see one holiday each, whereas October and November will include two holidays per month. December will record one trading holiday. Additionally, four market holidays in 2026 fall on weekends, which will not affect regular trading days.

Market Performance on January 23

On Friday, January 23, Indian equity benchmarks ended the session sharply lower amid profit booking, global geopolitical tensions, cautious sentiment ahead of the Union Budget 2026, and mixed corporate earnings for the third quarter.

The BSE Sensex declined by 770 points, or 0.94%, to close at 81,537.70, while the Nifty 50 slipped 241 points, or 0.95%, settling at 25,048.65.

The broader market also faced heavy selling pressure, with the BSE Midcap index falling 1.6% and the Smallcap index dropping 2.2%, indicating growing risk aversion among investors.

Also read: Three-Day Holiday for Students in AP and Telangana Due to Republic Day