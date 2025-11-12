Hyderabad Real Estate: Property Registrations Rise 5% in October 2025, Premium Housing Leads Growth

According to the latest report by Knight Frank India, residential property registrations in Hyderabad saw a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in October 2025, signaling steady demand through the festive season. More notably, the total value of registered homes jumped 25% YoY, underscoring the city’s strong shift toward premium housing.

One of the standout trends of the month was the surge in demand for homes priced above ₹1 crore, which rose sharply by 73% YoY. These high-value properties accounted for 23% of total registrations, compared to just 14% in October 2024. In terms of transaction value, the segment dominated with 54% share, confirming that Hyderabad’s homebuyers are increasingly prioritizing luxury and spacious living.

From January to October 2025, Hyderabad recorded 61,699 residential property registrations, 5% lower than the 65,280 units registered in the same period last year. However, the total value of registered properties reached ₹43,048 crore, a 25% increase YoY — further proving that while volumes dipped slightly, buyers are opting for more expensive homes.

The average price of registered properties during this period was 14% higher than in 2024, cementing the city’s premiumization trend. Most of the registered homes were in the 1,000–2,000 sq. ft. range, which made up nearly 68% of total registrations, while the share of units above 2,000 sq. ft. rose from 14% to 16%, reflecting growing preference for larger spaces.

At the district level, Rangareddy continued to lead with 47% of registrations, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri (39%) and Hyderabad district (14%). Rangareddy also saw the sharpest rise in prices — up 22% YoY, highlighting its rapid growth as a prime residential and commercial hub.

The weighted average price across the Hyderabad market increased by 15% YoY, reaching ₹4,729 per sq. ft. The top five property deals of October 2025 further emphasized this luxury trend, with multiple transactions exceeding ₹10 crore in Banjara Hills and Puppalguda, including a standout deal worth ₹20.5 crore.

Overall, Knight Frank’s assessment reaffirms that Hyderabad’s real estate market remains robust, with premium housing emerging as the key growth driver amid consistent buyer confidence.