Gold, Silver Prices Decline Today, February 18: Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata City-Wise Rates

Feb 18, 2026, 10:29 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed fresh weakness on 18 February 2026, tracking softer global trends and gains in the US dollar. The decline follows volatility in the previous session, as bullion markets reacted more to overseas cues than domestic buying demand.These benchmark rates serve as reference prices for jewellery markets across India.

Gold and silver prices in India weakened further on February 18, 2026, reflecting softer global commodity trends and strength in the US dollar. The correction comes after a sharp decline in the previous trading session, when bullion markets reacted strongly to currency movements.

The downturn was visible across all purity categories of gold, while silver also mirrored the slide. Market participants indicated that price action was largely influenced by overseas cues rather than domestic jewellery demand.

Gold Prices Today, February 18, 2026:

All-India Benchmark Rates – February 18, 2026

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,54,190 per 10 grams
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,41,340 per 10 grams
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,15,640 per 10 grams

City-Wise Gold Rates (Per 10 Grams)

Chennai

  • 24K – ₹1,56,210
  • 22K – ₹1,43,190
  • 18K – ₹1,22,490

Coimbatore

  • 24K – ₹1,56,210
  • 22K – ₹1,43,190
  • 18K – ₹1,22,490

Madurai

  • 24K – ₹1,56,210
  • 22K – ₹1,43,190
  • 18K – ₹1,22,490

Delhi

  • 24K – ₹1,54,340
  • 22K – ₹1,41,490
  • 18K – ₹1,15,790

Jaipur

  • 24K – ₹1,54,340
  • 22K – ₹1,41,490
  • 18K – ₹1,15,790

Lucknow

  • 24K – ₹1,54,340
  • 22K – ₹1,41,490
  • 18K – ₹1,15,790

Chandigarh

  • 24K – ₹1,54,340
  • 22K – ₹1,41,490
  • 18K – ₹1,15,790

Vadodara

  • 24K – ₹1,54,240
  • 22K – ₹1,41,390
  • 18K – ₹1,15,690

Ahmedabad

  • 24K – ₹1,54,240
  • 22K – ₹1,41,390
  • 18K – ₹1,15,690

Surat

  • 24K – ₹1,54,240
  • 22K – ₹1,41,390
  • 18K – ₹1,15,690

Patna

  • 24K – ₹1,54,240
  • 22K – ₹1,41,390
  • 18K – ₹1,15,690

Mumbai

  • 24K – ₹1,54,190
  • 22K – ₹1,41,340
  • 18K – ₹1,15,640

Kolkata

  • 24K – ₹1,54,190
  • 22K – ₹1,41,340
  • 18K – ₹1,15,640

Bangalore

  • 24K – ₹1,54,190
  • 22K – ₹1,41,340
  • 18K – ₹1,15,640

Hyderabad

  • 24K – ₹1,54,190
  • 22K – ₹1,41,340
  • 18K – ₹1,15,640

Kerala

  • 24K – ₹1,54,190
  • 22K – ₹1,41,340
  • 18K – ₹1,15,640

Pune

  • 24K – ₹1,54,190
  • 22K – ₹1,41,340
  • 18K – ₹1,15,640

Vijayawada

  • 24K – ₹1,54,190
  • 22K – ₹1,41,340
  • 18K – ₹1,15,640

Nagpur

  • 24K – ₹1,54,190
  • 22K – ₹1,41,340
  • 18K – ₹1,15,640

Bhubaneswar

  • 24K – ₹1,54,190
  • 22K – ₹1,41,340
  • 18K – ₹1,15,640

Silver Prices Today, February 18, 2026:

  • Silver (Per Gram): ₹259
  • Silver (Per 10 Grams): ₹2,590
  • Silver (Per Kg): ₹2,59,900

Silver witnessed volatility, briefly touching ₹2,60,000 per kilogram as global markets reacted to the rebound in the US dollar index.

Silver eased slightly from the previous session’s peak of ₹2,60,000 per kg.

Southern cities continue to trade at a slight premium due to logistics and regional demand.

City-Wise Silver Prices (Per Kg)

  • Chennai – ₹2,64,900
  • Coimbatore – ₹2,64,900
  • Madurai – ₹2,64,900
  • Hyderabad – ₹2,64,900
  • Kerala – ₹2,64,900
  • Vijayawada – ₹2,64,900
  • Bhubaneswar – ₹2,64,900
  • Mumbai – ₹2,59,900
  • Delhi – ₹2,59,900
  • Kolkata – ₹2,59,900
  • Bangalore – ₹2,59,900
  • Pune – ₹2,59,900
  • Vadodara – ₹2,59,900
  • Ahmedabad – ₹2,59,900
  • Jaipur – ₹2,59,900
  • Lucknow – ₹2,59,900
  • Patna – ₹2,59,900
  • Nagpur – ₹2,59,900
  • Chandigarh – ₹2,59,900
  • Surat – ₹2,59,900

Silver prices show two clear clusters, with southern markets commanding a premium.

Overall, bullion prices on 18 February are reacting largely to global currency trends rather than seasonal domestic demand.


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