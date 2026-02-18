Gold, Silver Prices Decline Today, February 18: Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed fresh weakness on 18 February 2026, tracking softer global trends and gains in the US dollar. The decline follows volatility in the previous session, as bullion markets reacted more to overseas cues than domestic buying demand.These benchmark rates serve as reference prices for jewellery markets across India.

Gold and silver prices in India weakened further on February 18, 2026, reflecting softer global commodity trends and strength in the US dollar. The correction comes after a sharp decline in the previous trading session, when bullion markets reacted strongly to currency movements.

The downturn was visible across all purity categories of gold, while silver also mirrored the slide. Market participants indicated that price action was largely influenced by overseas cues rather than domestic jewellery demand.

Gold Prices Today, February 18, 2026:

All-India Benchmark Rates – February 18, 2026

24K Gold: ₹1,54,190 per 10 grams

₹1,54,190 per 10 grams 22K Gold: ₹1,41,340 per 10 grams

₹1,41,340 per 10 grams 18K Gold: ₹1,15,640 per 10 grams

City-Wise Gold Rates (Per 10 Grams)

Chennai

24K – ₹1,56,210

22K – ₹1,43,190

18K – ₹1,22,490

Coimbatore

24K – ₹1,56,210

22K – ₹1,43,190

18K – ₹1,22,490

Madurai

24K – ₹1,56,210

22K – ₹1,43,190

18K – ₹1,22,490

Delhi

24K – ₹1,54,340

22K – ₹1,41,490

18K – ₹1,15,790

Jaipur

24K – ₹1,54,340

22K – ₹1,41,490

18K – ₹1,15,790

Lucknow

24K – ₹1,54,340

22K – ₹1,41,490

18K – ₹1,15,790

Chandigarh

24K – ₹1,54,340

22K – ₹1,41,490

18K – ₹1,15,790

Vadodara

24K – ₹1,54,240

22K – ₹1,41,390

18K – ₹1,15,690

Ahmedabad

24K – ₹1,54,240

22K – ₹1,41,390

18K – ₹1,15,690

Surat

24K – ₹1,54,240

22K – ₹1,41,390

18K – ₹1,15,690

Patna

24K – ₹1,54,240

22K – ₹1,41,390

18K – ₹1,15,690

Mumbai

24K – ₹1,54,190

22K – ₹1,41,340

18K – ₹1,15,640

Kolkata

24K – ₹1,54,190

22K – ₹1,41,340

18K – ₹1,15,640

Bangalore

24K – ₹1,54,190

22K – ₹1,41,340

18K – ₹1,15,640

Hyderabad

24K – ₹1,54,190

22K – ₹1,41,340

18K – ₹1,15,640

Kerala

24K – ₹1,54,190

22K – ₹1,41,340

18K – ₹1,15,640

Pune

24K – ₹1,54,190

22K – ₹1,41,340

18K – ₹1,15,640

Vijayawada

24K – ₹1,54,190

22K – ₹1,41,340

18K – ₹1,15,640

Nagpur

24K – ₹1,54,190

22K – ₹1,41,340

18K – ₹1,15,640

Bhubaneswar

24K – ₹1,54,190

22K – ₹1,41,340

18K – ₹1,15,640

Silver Prices Today, February 18, 2026:

Silver (Per Gram): ₹259

₹259 Silver (Per 10 Grams): ₹2,590

₹2,590 Silver (Per Kg): ₹2,59,900

Silver witnessed volatility, briefly touching ₹2,60,000 per kilogram as global markets reacted to the rebound in the US dollar index.

Silver eased slightly from the previous session’s peak of ₹2,60,000 per kg.

Southern cities continue to trade at a slight premium due to logistics and regional demand.

City-Wise Silver Prices (Per Kg)

Chennai – ₹2,64,900

Coimbatore – ₹2,64,900

Madurai – ₹2,64,900

Hyderabad – ₹2,64,900

Kerala – ₹2,64,900

Vijayawada – ₹2,64,900

Bhubaneswar – ₹2,64,900

Mumbai – ₹2,59,900

Delhi – ₹2,59,900

Kolkata – ₹2,59,900

Bangalore – ₹2,59,900

Pune – ₹2,59,900

Vadodara – ₹2,59,900

Ahmedabad – ₹2,59,900

Jaipur – ₹2,59,900

Lucknow – ₹2,59,900

Patna – ₹2,59,900

Nagpur – ₹2,59,900

Chandigarh – ₹2,59,900

Surat – ₹2,59,900

Silver prices show two clear clusters, with southern markets commanding a premium.

Overall, bullion prices on 18 February are reacting largely to global currency trends rather than seasonal domestic demand.