Gold, Silver Prices Decline Today, February 18: Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices in India witnessed fresh weakness on 18 February 2026, tracking softer global trends and gains in the US dollar. The decline follows volatility in the previous session, as bullion markets reacted more to overseas cues than domestic buying demand.These benchmark rates serve as reference prices for jewellery markets across India.
Gold and silver prices in India weakened further on February 18, 2026, reflecting softer global commodity trends and strength in the US dollar. The correction comes after a sharp decline in the previous trading session, when bullion markets reacted strongly to currency movements.
The downturn was visible across all purity categories of gold, while silver also mirrored the slide. Market participants indicated that price action was largely influenced by overseas cues rather than domestic jewellery demand.
Gold Prices Today, February 18, 2026:
All-India Benchmark Rates – February 18, 2026
- 24K Gold: ₹1,54,190 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold: ₹1,41,340 per 10 grams
- 18K Gold: ₹1,15,640 per 10 grams
City-Wise Gold Rates (Per 10 Grams)
Chennai
- 24K – ₹1,56,210
- 22K – ₹1,43,190
- 18K – ₹1,22,490
Coimbatore
- 24K – ₹1,56,210
- 22K – ₹1,43,190
- 18K – ₹1,22,490
Madurai
- 24K – ₹1,56,210
- 22K – ₹1,43,190
- 18K – ₹1,22,490
Delhi
- 24K – ₹1,54,340
- 22K – ₹1,41,490
- 18K – ₹1,15,790
Jaipur
- 24K – ₹1,54,340
- 22K – ₹1,41,490
- 18K – ₹1,15,790
Lucknow
- 24K – ₹1,54,340
- 22K – ₹1,41,490
- 18K – ₹1,15,790
Chandigarh
- 24K – ₹1,54,340
- 22K – ₹1,41,490
- 18K – ₹1,15,790
Vadodara
- 24K – ₹1,54,240
- 22K – ₹1,41,390
- 18K – ₹1,15,690
Ahmedabad
- 24K – ₹1,54,240
- 22K – ₹1,41,390
- 18K – ₹1,15,690
Surat
- 24K – ₹1,54,240
- 22K – ₹1,41,390
- 18K – ₹1,15,690
Patna
- 24K – ₹1,54,240
- 22K – ₹1,41,390
- 18K – ₹1,15,690
Mumbai
- 24K – ₹1,54,190
- 22K – ₹1,41,340
- 18K – ₹1,15,640
Kolkata
- 24K – ₹1,54,190
- 22K – ₹1,41,340
- 18K – ₹1,15,640
Bangalore
- 24K – ₹1,54,190
- 22K – ₹1,41,340
- 18K – ₹1,15,640
Hyderabad
- 24K – ₹1,54,190
- 22K – ₹1,41,340
- 18K – ₹1,15,640
Kerala
- 24K – ₹1,54,190
- 22K – ₹1,41,340
- 18K – ₹1,15,640
Pune
- 24K – ₹1,54,190
- 22K – ₹1,41,340
- 18K – ₹1,15,640
Vijayawada
- 24K – ₹1,54,190
- 22K – ₹1,41,340
- 18K – ₹1,15,640
Nagpur
- 24K – ₹1,54,190
- 22K – ₹1,41,340
- 18K – ₹1,15,640
Bhubaneswar
- 24K – ₹1,54,190
- 22K – ₹1,41,340
- 18K – ₹1,15,640
Silver Prices Today, February 18, 2026:
- Silver (Per Gram): ₹259
- Silver (Per 10 Grams): ₹2,590
- Silver (Per Kg): ₹2,59,900
Silver witnessed volatility, briefly touching ₹2,60,000 per kilogram as global markets reacted to the rebound in the US dollar index.
Silver eased slightly from the previous session’s peak of ₹2,60,000 per kg.
Southern cities continue to trade at a slight premium due to logistics and regional demand.
City-Wise Silver Prices (Per Kg)
- Chennai – ₹2,64,900
- Coimbatore – ₹2,64,900
- Madurai – ₹2,64,900
- Hyderabad – ₹2,64,900
- Kerala – ₹2,64,900
- Vijayawada – ₹2,64,900
- Bhubaneswar – ₹2,64,900
- Mumbai – ₹2,59,900
- Delhi – ₹2,59,900
- Kolkata – ₹2,59,900
- Bangalore – ₹2,59,900
- Pune – ₹2,59,900
- Vadodara – ₹2,59,900
- Ahmedabad – ₹2,59,900
- Jaipur – ₹2,59,900
- Lucknow – ₹2,59,900
- Patna – ₹2,59,900
- Nagpur – ₹2,59,900
- Chandigarh – ₹2,59,900
- Surat – ₹2,59,900
Silver prices show two clear clusters, with southern markets commanding a premium.
Overall, bullion prices on 18 February are reacting largely to global currency trends rather than seasonal domestic demand.