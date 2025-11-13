Gold Rates Today, November 13: Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Delhi

Gold prices continued their upward trend on Thursday, driven by strong global safe-haven demand and steady domestic buying ahead of the wedding season. As per national data, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹12,550 per gram, while 22-carat stands near ₹11,504 per gram, indicating continued firmness in the bullion market.

City-Wise Gold Price Trends

In the national capital Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold has climbed to ₹1,39,428 per 10 grams, reflecting a notable 1.88% rise from the previous day. Major metros such as Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad are witnessing similar pricing patterns, though the final retail cost may vary depending on making charges, taxes and local market dynamics.

What’s Driving the Gold Rally?

Globally, gold is gaining strength due to a weaker US dollar and heightened geopolitical tensions. Such conditions typically push investors towards gold as a reliable safe-asset. On the domestic front, festival shopping and pre-wedding purchases are adding to demand. Additionally, import duties, freight costs and currency fluctuations are contributing to the elevated retail prices.

What Buyers and Investors Should Know

For jewellery buyers, experts advise checking making charges, hallmark certification and local tax components, as these significantly influence the final bill. Investors, on the other hand, may consider comparing options such as coins, bars or gold ETFs, which differ in terms of premiums and commissions.

Market analysts note potential support zones around ₹1,23,800–₹1,22,900 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold in the short term, suggesting that price movement may remain range-bound but firm.

Conclusion

With 24-carat gold hovering around ₹12,550 per gram, the metal remains on solid ground. Both buyers and investors are advised to stay updated on global trends and market signals before making purchase decisions.

Disclaimer: Gold rates mentioned are based on prevailing market trends and may vary across cities and jewellers. Prices are subject to change due to fluctuations in international market rates, currency exchange, and local taxes. Readers are advised to verify rates with their local jeweller before making any purchase.