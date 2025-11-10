Gold Rate Today, November 10, 2025: Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata City-Wise Gold Prices

Gold prices witnessed minor fluctuations across India on Monday, November 10, 2025, reflecting a mix of global cues and domestic demand trends ahead of the festive and wedding season.

According to market data, the price of 24K gold stood at Rs 12,201 per gram, while 22K gold was priced at Rs 11,185 per gram. Silver, on the other hand, continued to trade steadily at Rs 1,52,400 per kilogram, maintaining its appeal among both investors and jewellery buyers.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Gold prices varied slightly across major Indian cities. In Delhi, 24K gold was priced at Rs 12,216 per gram, and 22K gold at Rs 11,199 per gram. Mumbai and Kolkata recorded identical prices—Rs 12,201 per gram for 24K gold and Rs 11,184 per gram for 22K gold. Chennai reported the highest prices, with 24K gold at Rs 12,327 and 22K gold at Rs 11,299 per gram, as per data from Goodreturns.

Silver Prices Steady Across Markets

Silver rates showed minimal movement, with Silver 999 priced at Rs 1,524 per 10 grams in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. In Chennai, silver traded higher at Rs 1,649 per 10 grams, reflecting regional variations in demand.

Festive Demand Keeps Market Active

Analysts attribute the current price movement to international gold trends, exchange rate shifts, and the surge in seasonal demand as the wedding and festive season picks up. Gold continues to hold deep cultural and emotional significance in India, serving both as an investment and as a symbol of prosperity during celebrations.

Market Outlook

Experts suggest that gold prices may continue to fluctuate in the near term, influenced by global market volatility and local buying patterns. Investors are advised to track these shifts closely before making purchasing decisions.

As India steps deeper into the festive calendar, both gold and silver remain integral to consumer sentiment and investment strategies.

Disclaimer:

The gold, silver, and share market prices mentioned above are based on prevailing market rates sourced from reputed platforms and may vary across cities and states. Prices are subject to change due to fluctuations in international market trends, currency exchange rates, and local taxes. Readers are advised to verify rates with their local jewellers, brokers, or financial advisors before making any investment or purchase decisions. The Sakshi Post publication assumes no responsibility for any losses arising from reliance on the information provided.