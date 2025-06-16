Gold Rate Today, June 16: Check Gold Prices in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Other Indian Cities

Gold prices have surged past the Rs 1 lakh mark per 10 grams today, driven by rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The escalation began after Israel reportedly targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, prompting a retaliatory drone attack. With both nations locked in a cycle of strikes, global uncertainty has pushed investors towards gold, a traditionally safe asset in times of crisis.

Experts point out that gold continues to be a reliable hedge in volatile markets. So far in 2025, gold has delivered a strong 31% return, cementing its place as one of the year’s best-performing asset classes. Over the last 20 years, the price of gold has increased by a staggering 1,200%, from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in June 2025, with positive returns in 16 of those years.

As of 10 AM today, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,00,480 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 92,107 per 10 grams, according to the Indian Bullion Association. Retail customers should note that final prices may be higher due to making charges, GST, and other taxes added by jewellers.

Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities – June 16

Kolkata

• 24-Carat Gold: ₹1,00,160/10 gm

Mumbai

• 24-Carat Gold: ₹1,00,300/10 gm

Hyderabad

• 24-Carat Gold: ₹1,00,430/10 gm

New Delhi

• 24-Carat Gold: ₹1,00,100/10 gm

Chennai

• 24-Carat Gold: ₹1,00,570/10 gm

Bengaluru

• 24-Carat Gold: ₹1,00,350/10 gm

With global markets on edge, gold's continued upward trend could make it a smart choice for those looking to preserve wealth during uncertain times.