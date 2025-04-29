Gold Rate Today Apr 29: Prices Rise Again Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2025

In Hyderabad, gold prices have risen just a day before Akshaya Tritiya, following a steady decline over the past six days. This price jump comes as festive demand picks up across the region.

Gold prices today in Hyderabad (April 29, 2025):

24-carat gold (10 grams): ₹97,970

22-carat gold (10 grams): ₹89,800

Compared to the previous day, 24-carat gold increased by ₹440 and 22-carat gold by ₹400.

Over the past six days, gold prices had dropped by a total of ₹3,820. While this sudden rise may disappoint price-sensitive buyers, many are still expected to purchase gold due to the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which is believed to bring prosperity.

Silver price today:

Silver (1 kg): ₹1,11,000

Similar rates are being reported in other cities like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, with stable prices across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

With Akshaya Tritiya falling on April 30, jewelers expect a strong turnout. Experts suggest prices might rise further if demand remains high.

Note: Buyers are advised to verify hallmark certification and check local gold rates before making any purchases.