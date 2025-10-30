Gold Prices Today, Oct 30: Gold and Silver Rates Rise Again Across Major Cities in India

Gold prices have started climbing once more after several days of decline. The prices of both gold and silver continue to fluctuate due to changing national and international market conditions.

According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), by Wednesday evening (October 30, 2025), the price of 24-carat gold increased to ₹1,20,628 per 10 grams, while silver surged to ₹1,46,633 per kilogram. In the global market, spot gold traded higher at $4,029.53 per ounce, and silver rose to $48.40 per ounce.

With prices gaining momentum since October 30, here’s a look at the latest gold and silver rates in major Indian cities:

Gold Price in Delhi

24-carat gold: ₹1,22,560 per 10 grams

22-carat gold: ₹1,12,360 per 10 grams

Gold Price in Mumbai

24-carat gold: ₹1,22,410 per 10 grams

22-carat gold: ₹1,12,210 per 10 grams

Gold Price in Hyderabad

24-carat gold: ₹1,22,410 per 10 grams

22-carat gold: ₹1,12,210 per 10 grams

Silver Price

Silver prices have also witnessed a sharp increase. On October 30, 2025, silver was priced at ₹1,52,100 per kilogram in domestic markets. In the international market, silver jumped by 2.85%, reaching $48.40 per ounce.

Gold and silver rates are expected to remain volatile in the coming days as global economic and geopolitical factors continue to influence precious metal prices.