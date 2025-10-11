Gold Prices Today, Oct 11: 22-Carat Gold Falls, Silver Prices Rise in Major Cities

Gold prices slipped slightly in early Saturday trade, with 24-carat gold falling ₹10 to trade at ₹1,23,700 per 10 grams, according to GoodReturns. Silver, on the other hand, edged higher by ₹100, with one kilogram now priced at ₹1,74,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also dipped ₹10, with 10 grams trading at ₹1,13,390.

City-wise Gold Prices:

24-Carat Gold: ₹1,23,700 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai; ₹1,23,850 in Delhi.

22-Carat Gold: ₹1,13,390 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai; ₹1,13,540 in Delhi.

Silver Prices:

One kilogram of silver is priced at ₹1,74,100 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

In Chennai, silver trades higher at ₹1,84,100 per kilogram.

Global Gold Update:

US gold prices pared gains on Friday after briefly surpassing the $4,000 per ounce mark for the second time this week. The rally came amid US President Donald Trump’s warning of potential new tariffs on China, driving investors toward safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $3,989.49 per ounce (1:40 p.m. ET/1740 GMT), recording a weekly gain of 2.7%.

US gold futures for December delivery settled 0.7% higher at $4,000.40 per ounce.

Trump stated there was no reason to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping in two weeks in South Korea and hinted at a significant increase in tariffs on Chinese imports. Following this, gold briefly climbed to a session high of $4,022.52.

Silver and Other Metals:

Silver benefited from the same safe-haven demand, supply concerns, and rising demand. It rose 2.1% to $50.13 per ounce, after hitting a record $51.22 the previous day, marking a 73% gain so far this year. Silver futures for December 2025 on Comex traded at $47.32.

Other metals saw mixed trends: