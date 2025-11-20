Gold Prices Today, November 20: Check Rates in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru

Gold Price Today: Prices in the Indian bullion market continue to swing sharply, squeezing buyers’ budgets. Although levels are lower than the peak during the festive season, frequent dips and spikes are making purchase timing difficult. If you’re planning to buy, consider current rates before deciding.

On the morning of November 20, 2025, some cities saw increases while others recorded declines — see the latest 10-gram rates below to avoid confusion before you buy.

Gold Rates in Major Cities (Per 10 Grams)

Delhi

22-carat: ₹1,15,450 (↓ ₹1,100)

24-carat: ₹1,21,220 (↓ ₹1,150)

Hyderabad

22-carat: ₹1,14,300 per

24-carat: ₹1,24,690 per

Bengaluru

22-carat: ₹1,14,300 per

24-carat: ₹1,24,690 per

Chennai

22-carat: ₹1,15,000 (↓ ₹1,000)

24-carat: ₹1,20,750 (↓ ₹1,050)

Kolkata