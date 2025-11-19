Gold Prices Today, Nov 19: Check Rates in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities

With the impact of the US Federal Reserve’s December rate cut fading and concerns over US tariffs easing, global gold and silver prices are expected to fall sharply in the coming weeks. However, despite these cues from the international market, gold prices across major Indian metros remained unchanged on Wednesday.

Gold Prices Steady in Mumbai

In Mumbai, one of India’s largest gold jewellery markets, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,550, unchanged from Tuesday’s rate. The price of 22-carat gold was recorded at ₹1,15,100.

City-Wise Gold Rates (November 19)

Gold prices across top metros stayed largely stable, with 24K rates hovering around the ₹1.25 lakh mark for 10 grams.

Mumbai:

24K gold – ₹1,25,550 (10 grams)

22K gold – ₹1,15,100

Delhi:

24K gold – ₹1,25,690 (10 grams)

Chennai:

24K gold – ₹1,25,990 (10 grams)

Hyderabad:

24K gold – ₹1,25,550 (10 grams)

22K gold – ₹1,15,100

Even as global indicators point to a potential decline in precious metal prices, the Indian retail gold market has shown no immediate reaction. Analysts expect domestic prices to adjust gradually if the downward trend in the international market continues.