Gold Prices Today, Nov 17: Rates Dip in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Other Cities
Gold prices in India have witnessed notable fluctuations over the past few weeks. After hitting an all-time high in early October, the yellow metal has been experiencing a steady decline through November. As of today, Monday, November 17, 2025, gold prices have once again dipped across all purity levels, reflecting a mild downward trend in the market.
Gold has long been considered a safe-haven asset and a strong hedge against inflation. Among the different categories, 24-carat gold remains the costliest and is preferred for investment purposes, while 22-carat and 18-carat gold are primarily used in jewellery making.
Gold Prices in India – November 17, 2025
Gold rates across all major purities have fallen slightly today. The price of 24K gold has dropped by ₹11, now trading at ₹12,497 per gram.
Similarly, 22K gold is priced at ₹11,455 per gram, down by ₹10 from the previous rate.
Meanwhile, 18K gold also saw a minor decline of ₹8, bringing its price to ₹9,373 per gram.
Overall, the gold market across India is showing a mild bearish sentiment as prices ease following the recent highs.
City-Wise Gold Prices (Per Gram – 24K Gold)
|City
|Price (₹)
|Chennai
|₹12,589
|Mumbai
|₹12,497
|Delhi
|₹12,512
|Bangalore
|₹12,497
|Hyderabad
|₹12,497
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,502
|Pune
|₹12,497
While regional variations persist due to local demand and taxes, the overall trend across India remains slightly negative today.
Summary:
Gold prices in India dipped marginally on November 17, 2025, with 24K gold trading at ₹12,497 per gram. The decline across all purity levels indicates a short-term correction phase following last month’s record highs.