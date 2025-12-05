Gold Prices Surge Today, Dec 5: Check Rates in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi

The yellow metal shone brighter in both domestic and international markets on 3 December 2025, recording a notable jump in prices. On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), gold opened 0.6% higher at ₹1,30,550 per 10 grams, compared to the previous close of ₹1,29,759 per 10 grams. As of 11:50 AM, MCX gold was trading at ₹1,27,995 per 10 grams, up 0.52%.

Similarly, MCX silver also gained momentum, opening 1.21% higher at ₹1,83,799 per kg against its previous close of ₹1,81,601 per kg. At the time of reporting, silver was trading at ₹1,78,178 per kg, up 0.9%, according to exchange data.

In the global bullion market, spot gold was priced at $4,207.43 per ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.5% to $4,239.50 per ounce. Meanwhile, silver prices slipped 0.2% to $58.32 per ounce, and platinum declined 0.4% to $1,631.10 per ounce.

City-Wise Gold Rates in India (December 3, 2025)

Ahmedabad

Gold prices in Ahmedabad mirrored the nationwide uptrend.

24K Gold: ₹1,30,550 per 10 grams (↑ ₹840)

22K Gold: ₹1,19,671 per 10 grams

18K Gold: ₹97,913 per 10 grams

Bangalore

Bengaluru too witnessed a rise in gold prices.

24K Gold: ₹1,30,480 per 10 grams (↑ ₹840)

22K Gold: ₹1,19,607 per 10 grams

18K Gold: ₹97,860 per 10 grams

Chennai

Chennai saw one of the steepest hikes in gold prices.

24K Gold: ₹1,30,810 per 10 grams (↑ ₹900)

22K Gold: ₹1,19,909 per 10 grams

18K Gold: ₹98,108 per 10 grams

Delhi

The national capital followed the upward trend.

24K Gold: ₹1,30,200 per 10 grams (↑ ₹890)

22K Gold: ₹1,19,350 per 10 grams

18K Gold: ₹97,650 per 10 grams

Hyderabad

Gold prices in Hyderabad also moved up sharply.

24K Gold: ₹1,30,670 per 10 grams (↑ ₹930)

22K Gold: ₹1,19,781 per 10 grams

18K Gold: ₹98,003 per 10 grams

Kolkata

Kolkata reported a significant increase in gold rates.

24K Gold: ₹1,30,300 per 10 grams (↑ ₹940)

22K Gold: ₹1,19,442 per 10 grams

18K Gold: ₹97,725 per 10 grams

Mumbai

India’s financial capital also saw gold prices rise in tandem with the national trend.

24K Gold: ₹1,30,470 per 10 grams (↑ ₹940)

22K Gold: ₹1,19,598 per 10 grams

18K Gold: ₹97,853 per 10 grams

Global Outlook

Experts attribute the surge in gold prices to heightened demand amid economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions influencing investor sentiment worldwide.

Disclaimer: The views and figures mentioned above are based on market data and inputs from bullion analysts. Readers are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making investment decisions.