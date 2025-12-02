Gold Prices Surge Today, Dec 2: Check Rates in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and More

Gold consumers are now feeling the pinch of inflation, with prices continuing to rise sharply in the Indian bullion markets. The steady surge in gold rates is putting pressure on household budgets, though a slight dip in the price of 22- to 24-carat gold has sparked brief excitement among buyers.

However, experts warn that delaying gold purchases could prove costly — prices are likely to become even more expensive in the coming days. Here’s a look at the latest gold prices across major metropolitan cities.

Gold Rates (Per 10 Grams) in Major Cities

Chennai:

In Tamil Nadu’s capital, gold prices have climbed significantly. The rate of 22-carat gold has risen by ₹900 to reach ₹1,20,700, while 24-carat gold has increased by ₹950, now priced at ₹1,26,740 per 10 grams.

Delhi:

In the national capital, 22-carat gold is selling at ₹1,20,600 after a ₹600 hike. The price of 24-carat gold has also increased, currently at ₹1,26,630 per 10 grams.

Mumbai:

The financial hub recorded 22-carat gold at ₹1,20,100, while 24-carat gold stands at ₹1,26,110 per 10 grams — maintaining parity with several other metros.

Bangalore:

In Karnataka’s capital, 22-carat gold is trending at ₹1,20,700 per 10 grams, and 24-carat gold is priced at ₹1,26,740 — mirroring the rates in Chennai.

Bhopal:

In Bhopal, 22-carat gold is priced at ₹1,20,100, and 24-carat gold at ₹1,26,110 per 10 grams, showing similar patterns to Mumbai’s market rates.

AP and Telangana:

In Telugu states, gold prices are also on the rise. 22-carat gold is priced at ₹1,20,700, while 24-carat gold is recorded at ₹1,26,740 per 10 grams.

How to Check Gold Rates Instantly

Consumers can now easily check live gold prices from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). Simply give a missed call to 8955664433, and the latest gold rates for your city will be sent directly via SMS. This convenient service helps customers stay updated and make informed purchase decisions without confusion.

Gold prices across India continue to trend upward, reflecting global market pressures and rising demand. With rates inching higher every day, experts advise consumers to act soon if planning to buy — as the glittering metal could become even costlier in the coming days.