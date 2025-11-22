Gold Prices Surge in Hyderabad Today, Nov 22: Check 22K and 24K Rates

Gold and silver prices recorded a sharp upward movement on Thursday, triggering renewed buzz in the Hyderabad bullion market. Buyers and investors across both Telugu states are closely watching the trend as rates hit fresh highs.

According to market updates, global cues and rising demand have pushed precious metal prices significantly. Here are the latest rates from the Hyderabad market:

Gold Prices

24-carat gold (10 grams): ₹1,25,840 Increase of ₹1,860

22-carat gold (10 grams): ₹1,15,350 Increase of ₹1,700



Silver Price

Silver (1 kg): ₹1,72,000 Increase of ₹3,000



The rise in prices is consistent across both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as bullion markets in the two states typically reflect Hyderabad’s rate chart. Traders attribute the spike to international market fluctuations and seasonal demand ahead of weddings and festivities.

While jewellers expect a slight dip in immediate purchases due to higher prices, investors are likely to continue viewing gold and silver as reliable safe-haven assets during economic uncertainties.